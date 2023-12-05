Otumfuo Osei Tutu II becomes first black monarch to be featured in 2024 Pirelli Calendar

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene or King of the Ashanti Kingdom in Ghana, has made history as the first black monarch to feature in the prestigious Pirelli Calendar, Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio reports via X on Tuesday, December 5.

The Pirelli Calendar is an annual not-for-sale publication produced by Italian tyre company Pirelli since 1964.

Considered one of the most influential photography publications in the world, it is gifted to celebrities and selected clientele.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II featured in the 2024 edition further showcases the cultural richness of the Ashanti monarchy.

As a prominent traditional ruler in Africa for over 25 years, his portrait brings much deserved representation and visibility to the continent on the global stage.

In another first time record, the King's grandson Prince Gyasi will serve as the calendar's photographer - the first black lensman for Pirelli since its inception over half a century ago.

The dual achievement is especially momentous as it coincides with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25-year silver jubilee on the Golden Stool, underscoring his longstanding leadership and status as a revered figure across Ghana and beyond.