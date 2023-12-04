Let us uphold festivals to embody our spirit of peace, unity and development – Bawumia  

Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has acknowledged the significant role of the celebration of Ghanaian festivals and how they aid in preserving the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Speaking in Nandom in the Upper West Region during the launch of the 23rd edition of the Kakube Festival, Dr. Bawumia stated that festivals, such as the Kakube Festival, held a “special place in the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cultural heritage”.

He, therefore, called for the promotion of Ghanaian festivals to preserve Ghana’s rich culture, and promote national development efforts.

“As we gather here amidst the vibrant display of tradition and culture, it is important to recognise the invaluable role festivals, like Kakube, play in preserving our heritage”.

“Festivals hold a special place in the rich tapestry of Ghana’s cultural heritage. It serves as a testament to our reverence for tradition, unity, and the preservation of our unique customs that bind us together as a nation.”

While commending the Chiefs and People of Nandom Traditional Area for upholding the celebration of the Kabuke Festival, the Vice President called for opportunities in the celebration of festivals to be utilised to bring more benefits to the people.

“These occasions not only celebrate our past, but also serve as platforms to chart the course for our future. They are opportunities to reflect on our achievements, acknowledge our challenges, and renew our commitment to progress and development,” he added.

“We gather here not merely to revel in festivities but to reiterate our unwavering commitment to fostering peace, enhancing unity, and propelling development in our beloved nation.”

With disturbances in neighbouring Burkina Faso, Dr. Bawumia urged the people in Nandom and beyond, to safeguard the peace, to ensure continuous development.

“Peace is the cornerstone upon which progress and prosperity are built. It is incumbent upon each of us to safeguard this invaluable asset. Let us embrace dialogue, understanding, and tolerance in resolving differences, nurturing an environment where peace flourishes and endures across our communities.”

“Unity stands as our strength. Together, united in purpose, we are a formidable force capable of surmounting any challenge. Let us embrace diversity, leverage our collective strengths, and stand shoulder-to-shoulder in the pursuit of our shared aspirations.”

Vice President Bawumia also called for continuous investment in education, noting that it represented a brighter pathway for generations.

Some dignitaries present at the ceremony include; MP for Nandom Constituency, Ambrose Dery, who is also the Minister of the Interior.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, former General Secretary of the NPP Kwabena Agyapong and Upper West Regional Minister Hafiz Bin Salih.

GNA