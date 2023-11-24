Modern Ghana logo
By Techiman Times II Contributor
Regional News Anane Institute launches 'Invest In Bono' investment promotion campaign
The Anane Institute, in collaboration with Local AD-Vantage LLC of USA, has launched an initiative dubbed, 'Invest in Bono' to promote trade and investment in the Bono East and Bono Regions of Ghana.

The initiative aims to attract local and foreign investment capital into agriculture, tourism, energy, mining and waste management.

The two regions, with a combined population of over a million in 23 administrative districts, are considered the food basket of Ghana. The regions have a strong competitive advantages in agriculture, agro-processing and tourism.

In partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Center (GIPC), Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), the initiative will offer transaction advisory services to local Bono entrepreneurs and US-linked investors.

Local entrepreneurs with solid businesses will be assisted in identifying and attracting capital from US investors.

Interested local entrepreneurs must contact the Anane Institute:

Physical address: Anane Institute, Behind St Paul Methodist Church, Techiman, Bono East

Email address: [email protected]

