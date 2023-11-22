Modern Ghana logo
Scam Alert: Second Lady Samira Bawumia has not given anyone car

22.11.2023 LISTEN

A screenshot claiming to be from Second Lady Samira Bawumia, offering a Toyota Vitz car as a gift to blogger Ameyaw Debrah is making rounds on social media.

The screenshot indicates that the car is a thank you gift from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for Ameyaw's support in the NPP flagbearer race.

This screenshot showing an email allegedly from Mrs Bawumia is completely FAKE and a clear case of identity theft and impersonation aimed at misleading the public. The email instructed Debrah to contact one Prosper Amakoe, an alleged Commander of the Clearance Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority on a particular phone number and email for the vehicle.

The email further asked Debrah to send a copy of his Ghana Card an email purported to be that of the Vice President.

However, neither H.E. Samira Bawumia nor the Vice President's office has sent any such communication.

The public is urged to note that the email address used is fake and must completely disregard this fraudulent email and screenshot. The public must desist from sending their Ghana Card numbers or any personal details to the email address listed in the screenshot.

The relevant authorities have been informed to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the perpetrators.

We entreat the public and media to be vigilant against such acts of impersonation, misinformation and fraud.

Do well to Verify any questionable communication purporting to be from the Second Lady's or Vice President's office with official channels before acting on it.

Together we can defeat such malicious efforts to mislead, misinform and disinform.

ISD || Contributor

