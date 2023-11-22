Modern Ghana logo
Nanumba teachers threaten strike over delayed laptop supply after deductions

A group of concerned teachers in the Nanumba North District has issued notice of their intention to stage a strike, starting from November 30 if government fails to supply them with their promised laptops.

The group explains that over GHC500 was deducted from the accounts of all teachers across the country on November 28, 2021, for the provision of these laptops.

However, the Secretary of the group, Ziblila Baba, in an interview with Citi News, said that despite the deduction, the teachers in the district claim they are yet to receive the promised laptops.

“Per what I know, all districts have received their laptops. It’s left with Bimbilla, Nanumba North, Nanumba South, and Kpandai districts. We made a follow-up to our directorate, and we asked them about the laptops. We went to our Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Secretary, and he said they have no hands in the distribution of the laptops. He referred us to the Ghana Education Service (GES) office. So, we went to our GES office, and they said the laptops will be given to us. That was around February this year, that the laptops will be given to us. In July, we didn’t hear anything, we went back, and they said by November, it will be given to us.”

“We went to the GES office again, and they said they contacted the manufacturers, and they said there are no laptops again. They told us to expect the laptops in next year, July, but we told them no, the best thing we have to do is to stay out of post. We gave them November 30, so if by that time we don’t hear from them, we will stay out of post until our laptops are given to us,” Ziblila Baba said.

-citinewsroom

