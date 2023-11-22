Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Nabdam district tops in poverty with 68.6%

Regional News Nabdam district tops in poverty with 68.6
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Nabdam District in the Upper East Region has emerged with the highest rate of multidimensional poverty among all 261 districts in Ghana, standing at a staggering 68.6 per cent.

This was disclosed by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) in its Multidimensional Poverty Index Scorecard.

The GSS presented this comprehensive scorecard covering all 261 Administrative Districts as part of the commemoration of the 2023 African Statistics Day on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The rate in Nabdam is approximately 11 times higher than that of the 6.3 per cent recorded in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region, which is the lowest rate.

The report from the GSS further highlights disparities across districts, with 55 of them, encompassing both rural and urban settlements, exhibiting a minimum difference of 20.0 percentage points in the incidence of multidimensional poverty.

Kwahu Afram Plains North displayed the highest disparity, with a significant difference of 38 per cent.

The GSS further emphasises a notable gender disparity in its findings.

“In nine out of every ten districts, multidimensional poverty is more prevalent in female-headed households compared to those headed by males,” the report stated.

This multidimensional poverty indicator is a non-monetary deprivation measure that comprises 13 indicators in four dimensions i.e., living conditions (electricity, housing, assets, overcrowding, cooking fuel, water, and toilet facility); education (attendance, attainment, and school lag), health (insurance coverage and mortality), and employment (work for wage or profit).

The district scorecards provide statistics on the proportion of the population within the district that lives in multidimensionally poor households, experiencing multidimensional poverty), and the ranking of the district relative to other districts in the region and to all districts in the country.

The scorecard also presents information on the areas in which poor persons in the district are most deprived. The data source is the 2021 Population and Housing Census, according to the GSS.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa NPP is now self-serving, it’s time for change – Buaben Asamoa

1 hour ago

US Embassy cautions LGBTQI+ travellers to Ghana over threats US Embassy cautions LGBTQI+ travellers to Ghana over threats

2 hours ago

PNC condemns religious-based attacks on Ashanti Chief Imam, Bawumia PNC condemns religious-based attacks on Ashanti Chief Imam, Bawumia

2 hours ago

Current IMF programme most costly in recent years — UGBS lecturer Current IMF programme most costly in recent years — UGBS lecturer

2 hours ago

Weve not started processing applications for WASSCE applicants, dont fall prey to fraudsters demanding GH2,550 – KNUST cautions public We’ve not started processing applications for WASSCE applicants, don’t fall prey...

2 hours ago

AR: Road crashes surge by 24 in Kumasi metropolis in 2022, despite drop in fatalities A/R: Road crashes surge by 24% in Kumasi metropolis in 2022, despite drop in fat...

2 hours ago

Nabdam district tops in poverty with 68.6 Nabdam district tops in poverty with 68.6%

2 hours ago

Stop the red-herring strategy to avoid taking responsibility for Captain Smart's inciteful comments, apologise by November 24 or else...— NMC warns Media General Stop the red-herring strategy to avoid taking responsibility for Captain Smart's...

2 hours ago

AP - Ariel Schalit Israel, Hamas agree ceasefire and release of 50 hostages held in Gaza

13 hours ago

You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Speaker Bagbin blasts Majority in Parliament You have a lame duck president; behave if you want the house to support you – Sp...

Just in....
body-container-line