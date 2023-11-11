SONGHOR LAGOON CLASH: Toflokpo residents give government 14-days ultimatum to call Electrochem in order

Aggrieved residents of Toflokpo in the Ada west district of the Great Accra Region have issued two weeks ultimatum to government to call management of salt mining firm Electrochem Ghana Limited to order.

The residents said they want their concerns regarding salt mining and the Songhor lagoon addressed.

On Monday November 6th 2023, salt miners of Toflokpo and Electrochem Ghana Limited Security Operation had misunderstanding over consumption boundary issues leading to the death of a father of 55year old, Korletey Agomeda Wormenor following his death and the injury of several others.

According to the residents, they are leaving in fear and have given the government 14- days to intervene or else they will take the law into their own hands and react.

In an interview with Mr Abraham Ahamah Tetteh, Ada Songhor Lagoon Association (ASLA) PRO said,

They have no other work to do but the only work they does is the salt mining. Therefore they do not dig ground to mine the salt but they only uses a freeway method to process to fetch the salt. he explained into details how they process their salt and he said "we laid the tarpaulin on the floor and after that, we prepared the water from the sea, so as sun shines and air blows it takes some days to turn the water into salt in which we sell it to get money to feed our family."

Mr Ahamah Tetteh added that, the Songhor Lagoon belongs to the people of Toflokpo but now Electrochem Ghana Limited claim that, government of Ghana has given them a license that covers all the land which is over 42,000 acres of land, and because of the licenses that the government gave to the company, their trying to prevent the Ada citizens from processing salt in Ada again expect Electrochem Ghana Limited.

He continue to say that, even if the government has given them the license to Electrochem Ghana Limited to operate, there is an obligations that the Electrochem salt mining firm should abide by it.

Again ASLA Pro said, there was not engagement between the people of Toflokpo and Electrochem Ghana Limited so they don't have the right to do what they are doing now.

Therefore ,they are giving the government 14-days that who ever came to Toflokpo to killed their brother Korletey must be found.

The family of Korletey Agomeda Wormenor who allegedly dead during the Electrochem Ghana Limited shooting incident that occurred at Toflokpo. The family said the deceased was not part of the people who were working at that time of period tgat the police and other securities who came to stop the citizens to stop work, so the family demand probe into his death.

The family spokesperson Faustina Malle Wormenor said they demand justice for the death of their beloved late brother, father, son, and husband.

Esther Tetteh the wife of the victim, Mr Kwasi Anim said because their occupation is salt mining, his husband went to the site to work. Her husband said when he reached there, he started working and all of a sudden a land guards and the police were in a number of six (6) cars came to where they were working and there was misunderstanding and all of a sudden the land guards and the police brought out cutlasses, metals and some guns and they started shooting at them which resulted in the death of one person and the injury of several others including his husband.

Dumenu Charles Selorm