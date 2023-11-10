Akosombo dam spillage: Volta NDC condemns neglect of vulnerable groups

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region is deeply troubled by the failure of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister, Hon. Lariba Zuweira Abudu, to safeguard the welfare of our nation's most vulnerable amidst the flood crisis caused by the planned spillages from the Akosombo and Kpong hydroelectricity facilities. Children, the elderly, women, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups have not only suffered the brunt of the floodwaters but are also facing some discrimination in relief item distribution and staying under inhumane conditions.

It is distressing to witness that these already marginalized groups have not only fallen victim to the floodwaters unleashed by our hydroelectricity installations but are also facing blatant discrimination in the distribution of relief items and also have to stay in a crowded environment with very poor sanitary condition. This is an unacceptable and dire situation that requires immediate attention and redress.

The Media is inundated with SOS calls and cries from these vulnerable individuals while Hajia Lariba Zuweira Abudu appears to be either sleeping or deliberately sitting unconcerned. Even the reported case of collapse of an elderly woman in the Agbetikpo camp in North Tongu nor the weeping of a frail 85 year old Janet Gidi on live TV that they are being discriminated against could not move her to realize that it is her sworn responsibility to cater for these vulnerable people.

The NDC firmly believes that it is the responsibility of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection to ensure that these vulnerable populations are protected and provided with the necessary support during times of crisis. It is her obligation to take keen interest in and ensure equitable access to relief resources, and this blatant discrimination goes against the very principles she is entrusted to uphold. It is a clear case of dereliction of duty, and it is high time she stood up and be counted.

We would like to admonish all persons and entities in the relief distribution chain to deliberately and conscientiously priotize persons with disability, children, aged and other vulnerable groups as being done by Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu. We equally call on everyone to liaise with the appropriate authorities as we all try to demonstrate our innate Ghanaian spirit of compassion, generosity and hospitality towards one another.

The Volta NDC remains committed to advocating for the rights, privileges and protection of all citizens, particularly those within the vulnerable bracket of our society. We implore the Government through the Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry to take urgent and decisive steps to rectify these injustices and ensure no one is left behind in these excruciating times of humanitarian crisis.

SIGNED:

Sorkpa Kafui Agbleze

(NDC Volta Regional Communications Officer)