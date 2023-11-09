Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Court slaps GHS500 fine on Charles Bissue

Headlines Court slaps GHS500 fine on Charles Bissue
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has been fined GHS500 by the Human Rights Court for his failure to take action in a case aimed at halting the Office of the Special Prosecutor from investigating and prosecuting him.

In June, Mr Bissue initiated legal proceedings by filing a writ at the High Court in Accra with the objective of preventing the Office of the Special Prosecutor from pursuing a case against him.

The OSP had launched an investigation into allegations of corruption and corruption-related activities during Mr Bissue's tenure as secretary of the IMCIM.

The OSP disclosed the imposition of the GHS500 fine against Charles Bissue on X, Wednesday, 8 November 2023.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Wednesday, 15 November 2023.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

UN becoming useless, we should start thinking of ending it — Muntaka on Israel and Hamas war UN becoming useless, we should start thinking of ending it — Muntaka on Israel a...

2 hours ago

KaneshieCourt lacks public washrooms, patrons urinate behind waterreservoir Kaneshie Court lacks public washrooms, patrons urinate behind water reservoir 

2 hours ago

Dam spillage: Kwabena Donkor warns of imminent food shortage Dam spillage: Kwabena Donkor warns of imminent food shortage

2 hours ago

Mahama's '24hour Economy' project will revolutionize Ghana - Dafeamekpor Mahama's '24hour Economy' project will revolutionize Ghana - Dafeamekpor

2 hours ago

But for VRA's decision, the entire Akosombo to Tema would've submerged — Carlos Ahenkorah But for VRA's decision, the entire Akosombo to Tema would've submerged — Carlos ...

2 hours ago

Set up a fund to support patients undergoing dialysis — Thomas Anabah tells govt Set up a fund to support patients undergoing dialysis — Thomas Anabah tells govt

2 hours ago

MoMo vendors commend Dampare for reduced crime rate MoMo vendors commend Dampare for reduced crime rate

2 hours ago

There's false claim VRA is sharing relief items and MPs collecting them, our people saying we're not transparent — Ablakwa fumes There's false claim VRA is sharing relief items and MPs collecting them, our peo...

2 hours ago

Charles Bissue vs OSP: Court awards cost of GHS500 against Charles Bissue over indecision; case adjourned Charles Bissue vs OSP: Court awards cost of GHS500 against Charles Bissue over i...

17 hours ago

OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 OSP, Cecilia Dapaah cases adjourned to November 29 

Just in....
body-container-line