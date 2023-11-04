Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
04.11.2023 General News

Water shortage to hit parts of Accra — GWCL

Water shortage to hit parts of Accra — GWCL
04.11.2023 LISTEN

Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has released a statement to inform its valued customers about the ongoing technical challenges at the Weija Treatment Plant, which have resulted in a water production shortfall, causing low pressures and erratic water flow in various areas.

The GWCL management has identified several factors contributing to the current situation, including faulty equipment, increased demand, routine maintenance works, and unforeseen circumstances.

This situation has significantly affected the Western Accra region, including communities like Gbawe, McCarthy Hill, Anyaa, Lapaz, and Darkuman, especially due to their elevated locations.

In response to these challenges, the GWCL management is appealing to residents to be mindful of their water consumption during this period. Customers are urged to conserve and use water wisely to mitigate the impact of the water shortage.

While efforts are underway to address the low pressure issues, some areas may experience more significant disruptions than others.

"To minimise the impact on essential service providers and critical facilities such as hospitals and schools, the GWCL is prioritising their water supply.

"The management expresses its appreciation for the understanding and cooperation of all customers during this challenging period.

"The GWCL assures its cherished customers that a team of dedicated engineers is diligently working to resolve the situation and restore water supply as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, the GWCL Customer Service team is available to address any queries or concerns. Customers are encouraged to download the GWCL Customer App from the Google Play Store or the App Store to receive prompt updates on the progress of the work.

"The GWCL deeply regrets the inconvenience caused by the water shortage and appreciates the understanding of the public.

"The company urges customers and essential service providers to contact the provided numbers in times of need: 0800 40000 (Toll-free on Vodafone lines), 0302 2218240, 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090, and via GWCL WhatsApp lines (0555123393, 0555155524).

"The GWCL management remains committed to resolving the technical challenges and restoring normal water supply as quickly as possible. They thank the public for their patience and cooperation during this period," the statement read.

—Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

You cannot depend on your children for your retirement — SSNIT You cannot depend on your children for your retirement — SSNIT 

2 hours ago

Flagbearer race: Police scan NPP delegates at Ningo-Prampram for weapons before voting Flagbearer race: Police scan NPP delegates at Ningo-Prampram for weapons before ...

2 hours ago

Voting ongoing in NPP flagbearer race nationwide Voting ongoing in NPP flagbearer race nationwide

2 hours ago

Bawumia has realistic chance of winning against NDC — Mustapha Hamid Bawumia has realistic chance of winning against NDC — Mustapha Hamid

2 hours ago

NPP race: Im confident of winning – Bawumia NPP race: I’m confident of winning – Bawumia

2 hours ago

NPP race: Bawumia is our strategic choice – Ursula Owusu NPP race: Bawumia is our ‘strategic choice’ – Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

NPP Flagbearer race: III have a problem if the election is unfair – Ken Agyapong NPP Flagbearer race: I’II have a problem if the election is unfair – Ken Agyapon...

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Shama MPs name missing in voters register NPP flagbearer race: Shama MP’s name missing in voters register

2 hours ago

Water shortage to hit parts of Accra — GWCL Water shortage to hit parts of Accra — GWCL

Just in....
body-container-line