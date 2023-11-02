Modern Ghana logo
Over 150,000 volunteers sign up for Alan’s ‘Movement for Change’ in Ashanti Region

By Reporter
The fervor for Alan Kyerematen’s transformative vision has reached new heights as over 150,000 dedicated volunteers in the Ashanti region have pledged their unwavering support for him during an impactful orientation meeting held at the KNUST CCB Auditorium, in Kumasi on Thursday.

The massive turnout at the event counters the misconception that the Ashanti Region has abandoned Mr. Kyerematen as alleged by some political activists and commentators.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen reiterated his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) to liberate Ghanaians from the current economic hardship that has engulfed the country.

The massive and enthusiastic gathering sang patriotic songs resonating with the spirit of unity and singleness of purpose, and their unyielding commitment to be an integral part of the transformative journey that the ‘Movement for Change’ promises for the nation.

The event provided a platform for volunteers to familiarize themselves with the tenets of Kyerematen’s visionary agenda, fostering a sense of shared purpose and determination to drive meaningful change across the region and the country at large.

The events' resounding success underscored the collective yearning of Ghanaians to be active participants in shaping a future defined by progress, inclusivity, and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Alan Kyerematen.

As the ‘Movement for Change’ gains momentum, the unwavering dedication and participation of the 150,000-strong volunteer base stand as a beacon of hope and determination, signifying the resolute commitment of Ghanaians to forge a path towards a brighter and more promising Ghana.

The occasion serves as a powerful testament to the growing momentum and enthusiastic backing that the Ashanti Region has extended to Kyerematen’s vision for a progressive and prosperous Ghana under his newly formed 'Movement for Change'.

Source: Alan Communication Team

