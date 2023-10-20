Modern Ghana logo
Journalist with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah’s Akim Oda-based Akyemansa FM reportedly assaulted by military

Nicholas Morkah, a journalist with Akyemansa FM, has alleged that he was assaulted by military officers in Akim Oda, Eastern Region while carrying out his lawful duties.

In a statement, Mr. Morkah, who is the morning political show host of the station owned by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, gave a detailed account of the incident.

He said on October 20, he witnessed some military men assaulting a young man and decided to film it.

Mr. Morkah noted that, "when one of them saw me filming them they rushed towards me and I told them I was a journalist but they went ahead to hit me severally and dragged me into their car.”

The journalist indicated that he was then taken to the barracks and his phone was forcefully reset, clearing all stored information.

In his statement, the journalist revealed: "They inspected my other phone and saw some video materials of police officers, they watched it and perceived that I was an undercover journalist with powerful information so they sent me to the Divisional Police Command for further investigation and interrogations."

He added that he was later charged with offensive conduct and released on bail.

Mr. Morkah said he is recovering from the "trauma, brutality, cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment".

