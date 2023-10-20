Sucking of breast doesn't prevent breast cancer — Midwife

The public has been advised against misconstruing the sucking of breasts to the prevention of breast cancer because that is a misconception.

“It is not the men sucking the breast that would prevent cancer as perceived, but the issue is, if your man is fond of touching or sucking your breast, some cancers come with pain and this can lead to early detection and prompt checkup,” Ms Christabel Adimazoya, a midwife, has said.

The midwife, in charge of the Reproductive and Child Health Unit, Sandema Hospital, Upper East Region, said this during a breast cancer screening and sensitisation exercise for women at Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality.

It was organised by the Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organisation (ADDRO) with funding support from the Episcopal Relief and Development, United States of America.

Ms Adimazoya said it was important for women to examine their breasts, paying keen attention to the colour, skin and palpating it to detect if there were lumps or boils.

“You would not know that you have cancer until you go for medical examination and so on monthly basis women are supposed to go for screening seven days after their menstrual circle,” she stressed.

The specific causes of cancer remained unknown but predisposing factors could expose one to the disease, with some being avoidable while others were genetic.

“Wearing tight brassiere for long periods, washing breast with high detergents, excessive smoking and high intake of alcohol are factors that have the tendency to expose one to breast cancer and must be avoided,” Ms Adimazoya advised.

The exercise, in partnership with the Ghana Health Service, formed part of ADDRO`s Early Childhood Development Programme, dubbed “Moments That Matter” being implemented across six regions in Ghana; Upper East, Upper West, Western North, Eastern, Northern and Ashanti.

It aimed at contributing to a healthy mother, growth and survival of children from conception to age three as well as building the capacities of caregivers on positive parenting practices to enable children to reach their full potential in life.

Mr Sylvester Ayelgum, the Project Officer, ADDRO, Builsa North Municipal, said the project was to sensitise women to stay healthy and play pivotal roles in their children's upbringing.

Mr Alloh Edward Asirazoya, a Health Promotion Technical Officer at the Builsa North Municipal Health Directorate, commended ADDRO for promoting breast cancer awareness in the municipality.

“When we started this breast cancer awareness, we had about nine suspected cases in schools, and this is very serious to us as a Heath Directorate. We want to thank ADDRO for the support and appeal to all interested partners to come to our aid,” he said.

GNA