Stop OSP from investigating, prosecuting me unless they do same to Anas — Charles Bissue tells Court

Charles Bissue, the former Secretary of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), is seeking a court order to halt the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) from investigating or prosecuting him over allegations of corruption.

Mr. Bissue said that can only happen if the OSP also investigates and prosecutes investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye P.I team.

His legal representative formally petitioned the Human Rights Court on Tuesday for a hearing date set on November 1, 2023.

The case aims to legally bar the OSP from pursuing any inquiries or prosecutions against Mr Bissue following revelations in the galamsey fraud exposé released by Anas.

The embattled NPP stalwart claims that Tiger Eye and Anas published falsehood against him in the documentary.

He had previously contested the OSP probe on grounds that he had already been cleared by police over the same corruption allegations.

The OSP update on the case via X stated: "Charles Bissue is currently involved in proceedings within the Human Rights Court, with judicial review applications. He has withdrawn all but two of the cases. The above case and another case also seeking an order of certiorari to quash an a arrest warrant allegedly obtained by the OSP for his arrest and also to quash a notice by the OSP declaring him wanted."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished

