Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces visa waiver agreement with South Africa for ordinary passport holders

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that Ghana has reached an agreement with South Africa on a visa waiver.

In a release from the Ministry dated Friday, October 13, the Minister said effective November 1, travelers with ordinary passports may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an Agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passport.

“The Agreement takes effect from 1st November 2023,” the release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said.

It added, “Travellers may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work.

“The travelling public is thereby advised to take note of this development.”

Meanwhile, the South Africa High Commission in Ghana has also released a statement to confirm the agreement.

The release similarly issued today said in the event that ordinary passport holders decide to stay beyond 90 days, they will be required to apply for an entry visa to enter the Republic of South Africa.

“The High Commission of the Republic of South Africa has the honor to inform the Republic of Ghana that both Governments agreed to implement the waiver for visa exemption for ordinary passport holders for a cumulative period of ninety (90) days per annum, with effect from 01 November 2023.

“Should the ninety (90) days be exhausted within the twelve (12) months period, ordinary passport holders are required to apply for a visa to enter the Republic of South Africa

“For more information, contact the South African High Commission,” the release issued by the High Commission of South Africa said.