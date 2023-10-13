Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Akosombo Dam Spillage: Victims deserve justice and respect — Oliver Barker

Disaster Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of #FixTheCountry Movement

Lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker Vormawor has expressed outrage at the severe flooding in the Volta region caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpone Dams.

In a tweet on Friday, October 13, Mr. Barker Vormawor stated that the yearly release of the water by the Volta River Authority (VRA) has continued to cause pain and loss to riverside communities.

“I am particularly appalled that these water spillages by VRA are being treated as some natural disaster rather than intentional manmade actions,” he wrote.

He added that thousands have lost homes, businesses and livelihoods due to the floods.

Mr. Barker Vormawor, whose own grandparents lost property when the Kpong Dam was built decades ago, said the disregard for residents’ lives is unacceptable.

“VRA cannot continue to disrespect and disregard the lives of our people and take it as business as usual,” he stated.

The activist accused media and politicians of ignoring the culpability of VRA in the “completely avoidable tragedy”.

He reiterated that the affected communities deserve justice for the losses caused by giving up their lands for the dams.

"Our people deserve justice. From Akwamufie to Mepe and Gbenorkofe, through Amedeka and Asutsuare. We deserve justice," he wrote.

Currently, over 500 households remain flooded in the Volta region with properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis destroyed.

Meanwhile, VRA claims it is providing relief items to victims in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organization to victims.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate vetting NDC regional office vandalised over 'biased' Odododiodoo parliamentary candidate...

15 minutes ago

DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn DDEP has disoriented growth plan of Rural and Community Banks - Dr Aubynn 

28 minutes ago

Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off 2.3m ambulance case – Deputy AG Ato Forson endorses offer by third party to pay off €2.3m ambulance case – Deput...

41 minutes ago

J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon' J.B Danquah: Absence of juror halts murder trial of 'Sexy Dodon'

55 minutes ago

Professor Michael Kpessa-Whyte Dam Spillage: Every life must be protected — Professor Kpessa-Whyte

2 hours ago

Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year — Oliver Barker fumes Dam Spillage: No civilized country intentionally drowns its citizens every year ...

2 hours ago

Change your unpopular leadership style — NDC Constituency Youth Organisers warn Regional boss Change your unpopular leadership style — NDC Constituency Youth Organisers warn ...

3 hours ago

NPP is not in coma but all is not well; its on hospital bed – Afriyie Akoto NPP is not in coma but all is not well; its on hospital bed – Afriyie Akoto

3 hours ago

Its unfortunate Alan has left the party; we need him to break the 8 – Owusu Afriyie Akoto It’s unfortunate Alan has left the party; we need him to break the 8 – Owusu Afr...

3 hours ago

Free SHS: School management should be allowed to procure food items for their students – Mahama Free SHS: School management should be allowed to procure food items for their st...

Just in....
body-container-line