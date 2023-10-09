Modern Ghana logo
Chereponi: Angry youth of Wanchiki ‘fight’ NEDCo officials over disconnection

Officials from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company of Ghana (NEDCo) clashed with the irate youth of Wanchiki in the Chereponi district of the North East Region on Monday, October 9, during a disconnection exercise.

The youth claimed that they had not been adequately informed about the impending disconnection and respectfully requested the supervisor to grant them a two-day grace period to settle their outstanding bills.

However, to their dismay, the officials declined the request and directed their team to proceed with the disconnection.

The youth were incensed by this decision and confronted the NEDCo team, eventually forcing them to leave the community.

Frustrated by the turn of events, the NEDCo team returned to Chereponi and disconnected the electricity in the entire Wanchiki area, regrettably affecting even those residents who had paid their bills on time.

-citinewsroom

