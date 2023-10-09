Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen of ApexnewsGh honoured 2022 'Climate Change' reporter of the year

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen, the editor-in-chief of ApexnewsGh, has been honored at the second edition of the Upper East GJA Awards.
Mr. Ngamegbulam, a dedicated media practitioner in the Upper East Region, was recognized as the 'CLIMATE CHANGE' reporter of the year in 2022.
[caption id="attachment_18129" align="alignnone" width="658"] Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen pose with the Award[/caption]
Since the inception of Apexnewsgh.com in 2020, this diligent journalist has exhibited remarkable dedication and consistency in his reporting, particularly on topics that are beneficial to the people of the Upper East region.
In 2019, Mr. Ngamegbulam due to his explicit reports and contribution in the area of humanity won the 'HUMAN RIGHTS' category Award.
[caption id="attachment_18130" align="alignnone" width="668"] Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen on picture with his family[/caption]
Unlike many other voting award schemes, the GJA awards have implemented a proper process for recognizing its members. This involves the appointment of vetting committees that thoroughly review works submitted by qualified journalists.
The award ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries from both within and outside the region. Notable individuals in attendance included Professor David Millar, the Regional CHRAJ Boss Lawyer. Jaladeen-Abdulai, the National GJA Vice President, the National GJA Secretary, a representative of the information minister Alhaji Yusif Fosana, the government spokesperson on social service, retired COP Patrick Akolgo, media veteran Samuel Akapule, representatives from various political parties, the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu and more.
The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongoraan Kolbilsong Namalteng, chaired the ceremony, which concluded successfully.
Below are the 2022 Upper East Regional GJA Award Winners
Albert sore – Journalist of the Year
Albert Sore – Human Rights Reporting
Albert Sore –Agric Reporting
Nicholas –Most Promising Journalist of the Year
Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM)—Child protection Reporting
Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM)—Disability Reporting
Joshua Asaa (A1 Radio)—Sanitation Reporting
Joshua Asaa (A1 Radio) —Conflict Reporting
Castro Senyalah (Asaase)—Environment Reporting
Moses Appiah (A1 Radio) – Education Reporting
David Azure (A1 Radio)—Health Reporting
Nelson Abagna (GBC- Ural Radio)—Sport reporting
Ngamegblam Chidozie Stephen (ApexnewsGh) – Climate Change reporting
Anthony Apudeo (GNA)—Tourism reporting
Anthony Adongo Apudeo (GNA) – Gender reporting
Simon Agana (Word FM) – Water reporting
Simon Agana (Word FM)—Development reporting