Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen of ApexnewsGh honoured 2022 'Climate Change' reporter of the year

09.10.2023 LISTEN

Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen, the editor-in-chief of ApexnewsGh, has been honored at the second edition of the Upper East GJA Awards.

Mr. Ngamegbulam, a dedicated media practitioner in the Upper East Region, was recognized as the 'CLIMATE CHANGE' reporter of the year in 2022.

[caption id="attachment_18129" align="alignnone" width="658"] Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen pose with the Award[/caption]

Since the inception of Apexnewsgh.com in 2020, this diligent journalist has exhibited remarkable dedication and consistency in his reporting, particularly on topics that are beneficial to the people of the Upper East region.

In 2019, Mr. Ngamegbulam due to his explicit reports and contribution in the area of humanity won the 'HUMAN RIGHTS' category Award.

[caption id="attachment_18130" align="alignnone" width="668"] Ngamegbulam Chidozie Stephen on picture with his family[/caption]

Unlike many other voting award schemes, the GJA awards have implemented a proper process for recognizing its members. This involves the appointment of vetting committees that thoroughly review works submitted by qualified journalists.

The award ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries from both within and outside the region. Notable individuals in attendance included Professor David Millar, the Regional CHRAJ Boss Lawyer. Jaladeen-Abdulai, the National GJA Vice President, the National GJA Secretary, a representative of the information minister Alhaji Yusif Fosana, the government spokesperson on social service, retired COP Patrick Akolgo, media veteran Samuel Akapule, representatives from various political parties, the Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu and more.

The Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Tongoraan Kolbilsong Namalteng, chaired the ceremony, which concluded successfully.

Below are the 2022 Upper East Regional GJA Award Winners

Albert sore – Journalist of the Year

Albert Sore – Human Rights Reporting

Albert Sore –Agric Reporting

Nicholas –Most Promising Journalist of the Year

Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM)—Child protection Reporting

Nicholas Azebire (Dreamz FM)—Disability Reporting

Joshua Asaa (A1 Radio)—Sanitation Reporting

Joshua Asaa (A1 Radio) —Conflict Reporting

Castro Senyalah (Asaase)—Environment Reporting

Moses Appiah (A1 Radio) – Education Reporting

David Azure (A1 Radio)—Health Reporting

Nelson Abagna (GBC- Ural Radio)—Sport reporting

Ngamegblam Chidozie Stephen (ApexnewsGh) – Climate Change reporting

Anthony Apudeo (GNA)—Tourism reporting

Anthony Adongo Apudeo (GNA) – Gender reporting

Simon Agana (Word FM) – Water reporting

Simon Agana (Word FM)—Development reporting