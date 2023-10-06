Dr. Korshie Dumor, an assistant professor of medicine, nephrology, and critical care at the University of Virginia, has advocated for the adoption of peritoneal dialysis as cost-effective to hemodialysis in Ghana.

This recommendation comes amid discussions about the high cost of renal dialysis.

Dr. Dumor emphasized the need to explore peritoneal dialysis as a viable option due to its cost-efficiency compared to hemodialysis, which is currently the predominant method used in the country.

Peritoneal dialysis is a renal replacement therapy that removes waste products from the blood when the kidneys are no longer functioning effectively.

It differs from hemodialysis, which is a more common blood-filtering procedure done in hospitals.

Speaking on ‘The Point of View’ on Citi TV, Dr. Dumor explained that peritoneal dialysis is typically conducted at home, making it a more cost-effective option.

He pointed out that the International Society of Nephrology has recommended peritoneal dialysis to reduce cost.

Highlighting the key factors required for the successful implementation of peritoneal dialysis, Dr. Dumor noted that the right expertise and commitment are required to make it successful.

He expressed confidence that Ghana could make the transition to peritoneal dialysis if it is deemed important for the nation's healthcare system.

"I am 100 percent sure that it is cheaper than hemodialysis," Dr. Dumor emphasised.