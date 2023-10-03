Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) SHS gets multipurpose water treatment plant

An ultramodern water production plant, constructed through the effort of the Parent Teacher Association of Our Lady of Grace (OLAG) Senior High School has been commissioned.

The multipurpose building and drinking water treatment plant was commissioned on Saturday, 30th September, 2023 by the Chief of Feyiaase Nana Addaie Dwamena on behalf of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

Assisting him were Most Reverend Joseph Osei-Bonsu (Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Konongo-Mampong), Sir Charles Adjei (Chairman of The Board of Governors) and Mr. Charles Owusu (Chairman of the Parent Teacher Association).

The commissioning was done alongside a pomp event, which was held the same day on the School’s premises to celebrate OLAG’s 10th anniversary.

OBJECTIVES FOR CONSTRUCTION

Main objectives for the construction of the plant were:

1. To minimize and/or prevent the risk of infection attacking students and teachers through drinking of water from the open market whose sources cannot be verified.

2. To promote good health for students and teachers with the aim of improving teaching and learning outcomes.

EQUIPMENT CAPACITY

The production system is made up of:

1. One set of “KOYO” machine with a capacity of 1,500 pcs of bagged water sachets per hour.

2. A set of Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant with production capacity of 2,000 litres an hour.

3. Ground Water Bore-hole capable of producing 100 litres of water per minute.

The production process involves the treatment and packaging of sachet water from a borehole raw water source through a reverse osmosis water treatment plant.

Addressing the media, Chairman of the PTA Mr. Charles Owusu thanked the Chief Executive Officer and Ashanti Regional Director of the FDA for their immense support which aimed at ensuring that the association complied with all the statutory legal and regulatory requirements.

He also expressed his deepest appreciation to the past PTA executives led by Mr. Ofori Koranteng, the current executives, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (The Asantehene), traditional leaders, benefactors among others for their immense contribution and prayerful support which made the project a success.