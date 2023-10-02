ModernGhana logo
Wontumi using his TV, Radio stations to insult people; I dare him to try me – Ken Agyapong

02.10.2023 LISTEN

Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyapong has hit out at the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Bosiako over his attack on former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen.

Popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the NPP chairman in the Ashanti Region last week vowed to deal with Alan after he announced his decision to run for president in the 2024 General Election as an Independent Candidate.

“Alan Kyerematen is one of the people who have benefited well in NPP. When President Kuffour appointed him as Minister of Trade and Industry he really enjoyed with his wife, Children, and his family. We will not shut up. I will speak even though our general secretary has directed we shouldn’t speak about his resignation. I will deal with Alan,” Chairman Wontumi said in an interview on his Radio station.

Speaking at a campaign rally, Ken Agyapong expressed displeasure about the attacks from Chairman Wontumi.

He dared the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP to make a mistake and attack him and he will see there are men in this country.

He argued that while he has no problem if Chairman Wontumia wants to support Bawumia, he will kick against all insults against the elderly.

“I dare you to make a mistake and you will see. They will see men in this country. I dare Wontumi to make a mistake and you will see men in this country. He has set up a radio station and a tv station and is using it to insult the elderly. He was a supporter of Alan. I convinced him to join the camp of Akufo-Addo. I don’t have a problem if you support President Akufo-Addo. If you support Bawumia no problem. But don’t insult,” Ken Agyapong said.

Meanwhile, Ken Agyapong has accused Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of using intimidating tactics to champion his flagbearer ambition.

He insists that the Vice President is gradually collapsing the country.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
