Arrest any landlord demanding 2years rent advance – John Dumelo

Popular Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has called for the arrest of any landlord in Ghana who demands two years rent advance from tenants for residential properties.

He expressed frustration at the inability of the Rent Control Department to curb the practice of landlords demanding tenants to make upfront payments that erode the life savings of the youth.

The outspoken actor and politician in a tweet on Thursday, September 28, noted that the Rent Control Department, which is tasked with regulating rental rates and disputes between landlords and tenants, has failed in its core responsibilities.

As a result, he noted many landlords continue to flout rental laws by demanding exorbitant rent advances from tenants beyond what is legally required.

John Dumelo argued that this deprives many Ghanaians of accessing affordable housing.

"The rent control office needs to be closed down!!! What is their use? Landlords are still demanding two years rent advance and tenants have no one to speak for them.

“Any landlord who demands 2 years rent advance for a residential property should be arrested!" he tweeted.

The issue of rent advances has been a concern for tenant advocacy groups in Ghana.

While a maximum of six months’ rent is legally accepted as advance, many landlords coerce tenants into paying huge sums of money amidst threats of eviction.