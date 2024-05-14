E/R: Bura Foods and Co. provide nourishment to over 350 women in Akyem Maase

Bura Foods, under the umbrella of Gold Coast Nutritional Fund, joined forces with Maase TV, the Concerned Youth of Akyem Maase, and Marvet Africa to host a heartwarming celebration on May 12, 2024, amidst the Mother's Day festivities.

The event extended a generous embrace to over 350 beloved women in Akyem Maase, nestled within the Abuakwa South Municipality of Ghana's Eastern Region.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of the durbar grounds in Akyem Maase, the women danced in joy to the melodious tunes of the King's Band, indulging in a delightful array of treats and refreshing beverages.

Amidst the festivities, several extraordinary women received well-deserved citations, honoring their invaluable contributions to the Maase Community and beyond.

Guiding the proceedings with grace and wisdom, Mrs. Beatrice Nyarkoa Opoku Budu, Director of the National Commission for Civic Education for Abuakwa North and Chairperson for the occasion, commended the enduring efforts of all women in nurturing families and strengthening the nation's foundation. She stressed the shared responsibility of familial stewardship, urging unity in safeguarding the sanctity of democracy.

While advocating for civic responsibility, Mrs. Beatrice Nyarkoa Opoku Budu cautioned against electoral malpractices, emphasizing the importance of preserving Ghana's democratic integrity.

In the spirit of communal solidarity, Mr. Lawrence Agyei Larbi, CEO of Bura Foods, illuminated the ethos behind their benevolent gesture, highlighting the principle of communal reciprocity. He praised the unwavering spirit of motherhood as the bedrock of love and harmony.

With a commitment to ongoing support, Mr. Lawrence Agyei Larbi called on all philanthropic organizations and compassionate individuals to stand behind this noble course, ensuring its lasting impact.

The event was graced by esteemed personalities, including Nana Oforiwaa Obimpeh III, the Akyem Maase Queen Mother, and Mr. Daniel Bedi, Maase Electoral Area NPP Coordinator, alongside members of the press corps and the wider community, coming together in celebration and solidarity.