Bogoso: Educational institutions tasked to adopt innovations in teaching and learning

The Development Chief of Petepom Divisional Area, a community in the Prestea Huni–Valley Municipality, Nana Karikari the first, has charged educational institutions to adopt innovative ways of teaching and learning.

According to him, this will enable pupils who go through their education to fully compete with other students across the world.

Nana Karikari Boakye l made the statement on Tuesday 19th September, 2023, during the 3rd graduation ceremony of REMALJ Carewell Inspirational School in Bogoso, where he was the Guest Speaker.

In his statement, Nana Karikari Boakye l said, institutions that add innovations bring out the best in pupils.

“Educational institutions must adopt innovative and inclusive teaching methods that cater for the diverse needs of our children. Communities must prioritize education and create an environment that supports and values learning”, he said.

The Development Chief commended the proprietress of the school for introducing more innovation into the school, which has improved teaching and learning over the years.

Some forty-six (46) learners on that day graduated from kindergarten to enable them start their formal education next academic year.

REMALJ Carewell Inspirational School (RCIS) has for the past seven (7) years provided academic excellence and holistic development to children in the Prestea Huni–Valley Municipality.

This has won them many awards including the UCMAS National competition in category G, where they were presented a trophy for outstanding performance.

During the ceremony at the school’s premises in Bogoso, the Proprietress of the school Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi, emphasized the school’s continuous aim to see every child who goes through the school fit into society, by providing them quality education that meets tomorrow's changing times.

In her welcome address, Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi said “we operate in full the new standard-based curriculum to ensure our learners receive a comprehensive and up-to-date education”.

She further stated that the progress of the school and that of the children could not have been achieved without the support of parents.

“I would like to commend parents of RCIS learners for the unflinching support that they offer their wards and the school. Their dedication and involvement in their children's education have and continue to play a significant role in the progress and success of REMALJ Carewell Inspirational School”, Mrs. Gyamfi noted.

The Proprietress also highlighted some programmes the school has so far introduced since its inception, such as UCMAS, which focuses on mental arithmetic, as well as Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

With these programmes, Mrs. Emefa Gyamfi believes, RCIS prepares the children for a better future.

"Currently, REMALJ Carewell Inspirational School has a total enrollment of 327 learners from Creche to Basic 5 who are ably supported by a dedicated team of 41 staff members, comprising both teaching and non-teaching staff," she added.

On her part, the Head Girl for RCIS, Miss Anita Amoakohene advised the graduates to seek more knowledge as they go higher.

She told the learners, “be kind, be curious, and be courageous. Embrace challenges with a positive attitude and never stop seeking knowledge. Remember that mistakes are opportunities for growth, and success is not measured solely by achievements but also, by the impact you have on others”.

Miss Anita Amoakohene, later thanked parents of the graduates for the unflinching support and encouragement they offered their children during their pre-school period.