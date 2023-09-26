Join the 'monarch butterfly' movement for change; I symbolises transformation and unity— Alan to Ghanaians

2024 Independent Candidate hopeful Alan Kyerematen has said his new ‘Movement for Change’ will offer solutions to the current economic challenges and restore hope.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, the only way Ghanaians can have a part in addressing the challenges in the country is by joining his movement which has the Monarch Butterfly as the symbol.

In an exclusive interview with United Television, he said the butterfly represents a vehicle of liberation and transformation.

“What Ghanaians need now is a new leader with a new vision. The butterfly is a symbol for transformation, what Ghana needs now is a new leader who can bring transformation to our country because that is the only way we can deal with unemployment and create jobs,” Alan Kyerematen stated.

He explains the colours of the Monarch Butterfly.

“The Gold symbolizes the wealth of our country, the black signifies the pride of Africa which I will bring back when given the mandate and it will come back when the transformation comes back again. The black in the National Flag for Ghana means the star of Africa, ignore all the propaganda from any other political opponents. I symbolize change transformation and unity.”