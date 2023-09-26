Election 2024 a fierce battle between Bawumia and Mahama; Alan is not an option—Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Metro TV’s ‘Good Evening Ghana’ program has predicted a fierce contest between Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general elections.

According to the Ghanaian broadcast journalist, Alan will be missing when the contest intensifies.

In an interview with Citi News, he stated “I can tell you that by the time the campaign hits a crescendo, if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia becomes the NPP’s candidate, with the kind of campaigning he does, which he’s going to do. When the campaign reaches a crescendo, and it’s John Dramani Mahama versus Dr. Bawumia, people will even forget that Alan Kyerematen is contesting.

"It’s going to be a stiff election, it’s going to be brutally fought and nobody will remember that there’s a third candidate. I can assure you of that, but we still need time to see how Alan’s campaign will pan out,” Paul Adom-Otchere stated.

Adom-Otchere noted that while some Ghanaians, including NPP and NDC youth, may publicly support Alan Kyerematen on social media, they may not cast their ballots for him in the 2024 elections.

“An NPP youth person will feel that voting for Alan means throwing his vote away, so they are more likely to vote for their party. NDC people, on the other hand, are a bit frightened by the break of the 8, they don’t want the 8 to happen.

“They certainly want the 8 to be destroyed. They want the NPP out, they want their candidate to win. So NDC youth are not even going to pay attention to potentially vote for Alan. They may support him on social media. They will support him in rhetoric but in terms of casting the ballot, they will vote for John Mahama,” he stated.

On Monday, September 25, Alan Kyerematen announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in order to run as an Independent Candidate.