Alan Kyerematen anounces 'Movement for Change' after NPP exit, says youth will power his campaign

Former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has announced the launch of a new political movement ahead of the 2024 elections, stating that Ghana's youth will lead and power his presidential bid.

Addressing the media today, Monday, September 25 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Mr. Kyerematen revealed plans to contest as an independent candidate after resigning from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate," he said.

The veteran politician unveiled the 'Movement for Change' as the vehicle to push his presidential ambition.

Its logo, he said, will feature the monarch butterfly with the motto "Ghana Will Rise Again".

Mr. Kyerematen said, "The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana."

He backed this by highlighting that over 9.4 million of the over 17 million registered voters in 2020 were youth aged between 18 and 35 years, representing 55% of the electorate.

"It is acknowledged without doubt, that the youth represent the future of our country, and yet they constitute the most vulnerable section of our society. From available statistics, 85% (eighty-five percent) of all prison inmates in Ghana are aged between 12 and 35 years. This is profoundly alarming," Alan Kyerematen noted.