ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
18.09.2023 Headlines

Carry your mess and shame; the day of reckoning is coming – Minority warns Ken Ofori-Atta

Carry your mess and shame; the day of reckoning is coming – Minority warns Ken Ofori-Atta
18.09.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has warned the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to prepare to face accountability when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.

This is contained in a press release replying the Finance Minister on his article justifying the Bank of Ghana’s decision to build a new headquarters.

In his article last week, Ken Ofori-Atta said instead of attacking BoG Governor Ernest Addison and calling for his resignation, Ghanaians should rather support him.

“Governor Addison is a competent professional of quiet courage….

“It is either simply the height of irony or a sad reflection of the state of public discourse in our country that this man, steps up in a period of unprecedented global economic meltdown and domestic economic crises, and he is being pilloried for his good work,” Ken Ofori-Atta said in his defense of Dr. Ernest Addison.

In the Minority’s press release signed by its Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, it has warned the Finance Minister that the day of reckoning is coming.

According to the Minority, the next NDC government will ensure the Minister and the Governor of the Central Bank account to the Ghanaian people for every mess created.

“…the Minority in Parliament wishes to remind Governor Addison and Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta that the day of reckoning is very near and they will be held accountable for their collective mess,” part of the release added.

The Minority’s release further assured Ghanaians that with the opportunity to rule the country after the 2024 General Election, the NDC will perform better than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The Minister of Finance should carry his mess and his shame. He should not bring the NDC into matters that border on his greed, state capture for his family and friends as well as his monumental failure in pubic office. We did better than they are doing and the NDC will always do better when the good people of Ghana give John Mahama and our party the opportunity to govern from January 2025,” the Minority added in its release.

Below is a copy of the release from the Minority:
The Minister of Finance should carry his mess and his shame. He should not bring the NDC into matters that border on his greed, state capture for his family and friends as well as his monumental failure in pubic office. We did better than they are doing and the NDC will always do better when the good people of Ghana give John Mahama and our party the opportunity to govern from January, 2025.

27. Finally, the Minority in Parliament wishes to remind Governor Addison and Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta that the day of reckoning is very near and they will be held accountable for their collective mess.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

History will remember Ofori-Atta and Bawumia for taking Ghana to IMF in an ambulance - Minority History will remember Ofori-Atta and Bawumia for taking Ghana to IMF in an ambul...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Sarah Adwoa Safo to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat again after apology Election 2024: Sarah Adwoa Safo to contest Dome-Kwabenya seat again after apolog...

2 hours ago

I will complete all unfinished NPP projects — Mahama promises I will complete all unfinished NPP projects — Mahama promises

2 hours ago

Ill contest Asante Bekwai parliamentary Seat - COP Alex Mensah I’ll contest Asante Bekwai parliamentary Seat - COP Alex Mensah

3 hours ago

Flood divides Bole-Bamboi-Wa highway Flood divides Bole-Bamboi-Wa highway

3 hours ago

The suspects with the stolen car Killer houseboy sells madam’s car for GH¢100,000, uses some for Uber car

3 hours ago

NDC left behind robust economy – Ato Forson responds to Ken Ofori-Atta NDC left behind robust economy – Ato Forson responds to Ken Ofori-Atta

3 hours ago

GHS warns of rapid spread of Apollo in all 16 regions GHS warns of rapid spread of Apollo in all 16 regions

3 hours ago

Our daughter was murdered for galamsey rituals — Family of girl raped to death Our daughter was murdered for galamsey rituals — Family of girl raped to death

3 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta calls for fit-for-climate global financial system Ken Ofori-Atta calls for fit-for-climate global financial system

Just in....
body-container-line