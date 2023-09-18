Carry your mess and shame; the day of reckoning is coming – Minority warns Ken Ofori-Atta

18.09.2023 LISTEN

The Minority in Parliament has warned the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to prepare to face accountability when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes to power.

This is contained in a press release replying the Finance Minister on his article justifying the Bank of Ghana’s decision to build a new headquarters.

In his article last week, Ken Ofori-Atta said instead of attacking BoG Governor Ernest Addison and calling for his resignation, Ghanaians should rather support him.

“Governor Addison is a competent professional of quiet courage….

“It is either simply the height of irony or a sad reflection of the state of public discourse in our country that this man, steps up in a period of unprecedented global economic meltdown and domestic economic crises, and he is being pilloried for his good work,” Ken Ofori-Atta said in his defense of Dr. Ernest Addison.

In the Minority’s press release signed by its Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, it has warned the Finance Minister that the day of reckoning is coming.

According to the Minority, the next NDC government will ensure the Minister and the Governor of the Central Bank account to the Ghanaian people for every mess created.

“…the Minority in Parliament wishes to remind Governor Addison and Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta that the day of reckoning is very near and they will be held accountable for their collective mess,” part of the release added.

The Minority’s release further assured Ghanaians that with the opportunity to rule the country after the 2024 General Election, the NDC will perform better than the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The Minister of Finance should carry his mess and his shame. He should not bring the NDC into matters that border on his greed, state capture for his family and friends as well as his monumental failure in pubic office. We did better than they are doing and the NDC will always do better when the good people of Ghana give John Mahama and our party the opportunity to govern from January 2025,” the Minority added in its release.

Below is a copy of the release from the Minority:

