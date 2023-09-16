ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nigeria: Three killed in tragic accident near Federal University Oye-Ekiti [VIDEO]

Disaster Nigeria: Three killed in tragic accident near Federal University Oye-Ekiti VIDEO
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of two students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and one other person near the institution.

The accident occurred at the entrance of Ilupeju, a neighboring community of the university located in Ekiti State, Nigeria on Friday, September 15.

Media reports noted that a speeding trailer lost control and crashed into three individuals - the two students and a local commercial motorcyclist, killing them instantly.

Videos and images from the tragic scene show the mangled remains of the victims and the damaged motorcycle lying under the trailer.

Other motorists, passengers and residents looked on in horror at the catastrophic accident.

News of the students' untimely demise has reportedly sparked an outpouring of grief and shock across the university campus.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

6 hours ago

AR: Another suspect arrested over murder of businesswoman at Apaaso A/R: Another suspect arrested over murder of businesswoman at Apaaso

6 hours ago

Free SHS not license for parents to neglect responsibilities — Adaklu chief Free SHS not license for parents to neglect responsibilities — Adaklu chief

7 hours ago

Mahama congratulates Yagbonwura as President of Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Mahama congratulates Yagbonwura as President of Savannah Regional House of Chie...

7 hours ago

Princess Dianas iconic black sheep sweater auctioned for 1.14million Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater auctioned for $1.14million

7 hours ago

Ammonium found in bushes at Anto-Aboso Ammonium found in bushes at Anto-Aboso

7 hours ago

North Tongu: We're disenfranchised — Residents tell EC North Tongu: We're disenfranchised — Residents tell EC 

7 hours ago

Chaotic voter registration exercise draining MPs financially – Zanetor Chaotic voter registration exercise draining MPs financially – Zanetor

8 hours ago

AR: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Apaaso A/R: Police arrest two suspects connected with murder of 35-year-old woman at Ap...

8 hours ago

CR: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds C/R: Weed seller assaults Okada rider at Kasoa; leaves him with cutlass wounds

Just in....
body-container-line