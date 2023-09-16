Nigeria: Three killed in tragic accident near Federal University Oye-Ekiti [VIDEO]

A tragic accident has claimed the lives of two students of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and one other person near the institution.

The accident occurred at the entrance of Ilupeju, a neighboring community of the university located in Ekiti State, Nigeria on Friday, September 15.

Media reports noted that a speeding trailer lost control and crashed into three individuals - the two students and a local commercial motorcyclist, killing them instantly.

Videos and images from the tragic scene show the mangled remains of the victims and the damaged motorcycle lying under the trailer.

Other motorists, passengers and residents looked on in horror at the catastrophic accident.

News of the students' untimely demise has reportedly sparked an outpouring of grief and shock across the university campus.