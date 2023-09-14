Use of excessive force recipe for violence, instability — YHRI Ghana to police

14.09.2023 LISTEN

Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) Ghana, a non-profit organisation promoting human rights, education and activism among young people has condemned the disturbances on August 30, 2023, that claimed some lives and destroyed property in the Hohoe Municipality.

The clashes at Gbi Godenu caused two deaths and injured others in addition to burning of houses, cars and motorbikes, followed an earlier incident, where a Police vehicle knocked down a man off his motorbike over alleged contraband and the setting ablaze of the Police vehicle involved.

Wednesday’s incident has brought Police brutality in the Gbi Godenu and Gbi Wegbe areas of the Municipality to three and causing irreparable injuries to two others within the last eight months.

The group in a press statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr George Hawkins Adzomah and copied to Ghana News Agency said everything must be done to especially, discourage excessive use of force by security personnel saying, that, apart from being a violation of human rights, it was also a recipe for violence and instability.

“The use of excessive force by security officers is a violation of human rights. It is also a recipe for violence and instability. We urge the government to take steps to ensure that security officers are professionally trained and disciplined, and that they are held accountable for their actions.”

It said the group regretted the August 30 disturbances and called on both security personnel and community members to exercise restraints to prevent needless loss of lives and destruction of property.

“YHRI Ghana strongly condemns the security brutality and violence that occurred at Godenu in the Hohoe Municipality on 30th August 2023.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of an alleged suspect at the hands of security officers, and we are also appalled by the damage to public and private property that was caused by the community members.

“We call on both sides to exercise restraint and allow for proper investigations into this incident. We also call on the government and the Municipal Chief Executive to constitute an independent body to investigate the incident and to punish all those responsible, regardless of their position or affiliation”.

The statement underscored the need for community members especially, to always consider peaceful means of conveying their grievances and not resorting to violence as the consequences of that could be dire.

“We also call on the community members to refrain from violence. There are other ways to seek justice and to hold those responsible to account. Violence will only lead to more violence and further damage to the community.”

GNA