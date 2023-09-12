ModernGhana logo
‘Join NDC to save Ghanaians from the economic difficulty incurred by Bawumia and Akufo-Addo’ — Banahene tells Alan

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended an invitation to Alan Kyerematen to join its ranks.

This comes following Alan Kyerematen's decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential election scheduled for November 4.

Owusu Banahene, a member of the Communication team of the NDC, expressed his views during an interview on Peace FM's "The Platform" program with host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

Mr Banahene described Alan Kyerematen's withdrawal as a huge political misstep, suggesting that it could have long-lasting consequences on his political career.

"He has committed political suicide; if he wants to contest again in the future, no one will follow him," Mr Banahene remarked.

He extended an invitation to Alan Kyerematen, encouraging him to consider joining the NDC.

He argued that by joining the NDC, Kyerematen could play a role in addressing the economic difficulties faced by Ghanaians.

He stated, "He should come and join the NDC to save Ghanaians from the economic difficulties caused by President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia."

