No Ghanaian leader has been as irresponsible as Akufo-Addo in destroying our economy – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has launched another attack on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This time around, he has described the President as the most irresponsible Ghanaian leader in the history of the country.

“No Ghanaian leader has been as irresponsible in the destruction of our economy and institutions as you, the Mother Serpent of Corruption, have been. Ghanaians didn’t have a difficulty electing you and they will have none electing John Dramani Mahama who is far better than you,” Felix Kwakye Ofosu said in a post on Twitter.

He was reacting to President Akufo-Addo’s address at the 2023 Ghana Bar Conference where he subtly jabbed former President John Dramani Mahama.

In his address, the President said the concept of NPP and NDC judges which has been echoed by John Dramani Mahama recently is not only dangerous but represents the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary.

He said this is why Ghanaians must not vote for a man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1 in the famous Airbus bribery scandal.

“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic.

“They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” President Akufo-Addo shared.