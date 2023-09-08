ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Limited voter registration: 'We're sticking to 268 district offices'; there'll be another round after district elections — EC

Social News Limited voter registration: 'We're sticking to 268 district offices'; there'll be another round after district elections — EC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is not revising its plan for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise, insisting it will go ahead to conduct the process in its 268 district offices as planned.

The exercise is billed to commence on September 12, 2023, to October 2, 2023. In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Bossman Eric Asare, the Deputy Chair in charge of Corporate Services at the EC, said: "Currently, because of the time, we cannot revise what we have".

He acknowledged some places are far from the district offices but noted that there would be another opportunity for those who would not be able to register in the upcoming exercise.

"We recognise the challenges. We know there are some places in Nkwanta South, Afram Plains and in almost all the regions of our country, some of the places are so far away from the districts", he said.

Dr Bossman added: "In the unlikely event that people are not able to register, we will still be able to do it again after the District Assembly Elections".

He added that the EC’s proposed Constitutional Instrument, with which it intends to make the Ghana Card the sole identification document for registration, would make it possible for new voters to be enrolled onto the electoral roll for an extended period.

Some political parties, including the National Democratic Congress, have raised concerns about the EC’s decision to hold the limited voter registration exercise at its district offices and not within electoral areas, as it was done in previous exercises.

The parties expressed fear that new voters in remote communities, who may not be able to access the district offices, could be disenfranchised.

The flagbearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr John Mahama, also added his voice to that concern and urged the EC to open up the process to all the electoral areas.

Dr Asare, however, told the GNA that the EC is sticking to its original plan. "We are very much ready for Tuesday. Training of personnel is being finalised. Some of the materials are gone but there are still some more to go".

"We don’t anticipate any challenges and as far as we are concerned, everything is set, and on Tuesday, the exercise will begin in all the 268 registration centres", he said.

-Classfmonline

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Queen mother encourage traditional authorities to initiate self-help projects to supplement government's effort to improve infrastructure development
08.09.2023 | Social News
Court dismisses lawsuit against Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly  
08.09.2023 | Social News
We hope the automated premix fuel dispensers will solve irregularities - CaFGOAG 
07.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama applauds Black Stars for qualifying for 2023 AFCON Mahama applauds Black Stars for qualifying for 2023 AFCON

3 hours ago

Bawumia, Ken Agyapong and Alans team must have some serious conversation for the success of NPP —Atik Mohammed ‘Bawumia, Ken Agyapong and Alan’s team must have some serious conversation for t...

3 hours ago

We need you to win the next elections; dont be an independent candidate —Davis Ansah Opoku begs Alan ‘We need you to win the next elections; don’t be an independent candidate’ — Dav...

3 hours ago

It will be a mistake to pick Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner JM again — Political analyst It will be a mistake to pick Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang to partner JM again...

4 hours ago

Your judiciary comments are dangerous; must be condemned by every right-thinking Ghanaian —Nana Akomea fires Mahama ‘Your judiciary comments are dangerous; must be condemned by every right-thinkin...

4 hours ago

Nigeria: Election petition verdict failed to restore confidence in our dreams of free and fair elections – PDPs Atiku Abubakar Nigeria: Election petition verdict failed to restore confidence in our dreams of...

4 hours ago

Alan does not have a good chance of becoming president as an Independent Candidate – Ben Ephson Alan does not have a good chance of becoming president as an Independent Candida...

5 hours ago

They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as payback to NPP They have similar personas – Afia Pokua pushes for Alan-Mahama 2024 ticket as pa...

5 hours ago

NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration to district offices NDC, CPP, others drag EC to court over decision to restrict voter registration t...

5 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensah Order EC to hold limited voter registration at electoral areas, not only distric...

Just in....
body-container-line