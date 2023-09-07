ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Government settles July National Service personnel allowances – NASPA announces

Social News Government settles July National Service personnel allowances – NASPA announces
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has announced that allowances for the month of July have been paid to all national service personnel.

This was contained in a press release issued by the association on Wednesday, September 6.

"The National Executive Committee affectionately extends greetings to inform you that the allowance for the month of July has been paid," the statement read in part.

NASPA National Financial Secretary Evans Appiah encouraged personnel to check their e-zwich cards and visit their banks or agents to confirm receipt of payment.

"Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your banks or agents to confirm the payment," Appiah stated in the release.

He also noted that some personnel may see their dashboard showing "processing" even though payment has been made.

"Your dashboard can show processing while you have been paid. You ought to visit the bank to confirm the payment," Appiah clarified.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
We hope the automated premix fuel dispensers will solve irregularities - CaFGOAG 
07.09.2023 | Social News
Half of the world falling behind SDGs, urgent action needed — Dr Charles Abani
07.09.2023 | Social News
Kadjebi residents express mixed reactions on Kyerematen’s withdrawal from NPP flagbearership race
07.09.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

We're not threatened by IGP in our quest to break the 8 — Chairman Wontumi We're not threatened by IGP in our quest to break the 8 — Chairman Wontumi

2 hours ago

Ignore rumors of Ken Agyapong withdrawing from NPP presidential race—Campaign team Ignore rumors of Ken Agyapong withdrawing from NPP presidential race—Campaign te...

3 hours ago

Air Quality: Makola, Agbogbloshie, Chorkor among five polluted hotspots in Accra Air Quality: Makola, Agbogbloshie, Chorkor among five polluted hotspots in Accra...

3 hours ago

Health sector migration policy in the offing – Health Minister Health sector migration policy in the offing – Health Minister

3 hours ago

First review of Ghanas IMF programme starts September 25 First review of Ghana’s IMF programme starts September 25

3 hours ago

Prince Tagoe, former Black Star player Court revokes Prince Tagoe’s bench warrant as he pays GHC71,000 to complainant o...

3 hours ago

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng Rev. Kusi Boateng appeals ruling on defamation case against Ablakwa

3 hours ago

We will abandon Alan if he goes independent – Mpraeso MP We will abandon Alan if he goes independent – Mpraeso MP

5 hours ago

CR: 70year old man found dead in his room at Assin Kushia C/R: 70year old man found dead in his room at Assin Kushia

5 hours ago

Anyone with a voice must speak against corruption, greed in our country – Sam Jonah Anyone with a voice must speak against corruption, greed in our country – Sam Jo...

Just in....
body-container-line