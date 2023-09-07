Government settles July National Service personnel allowances – NASPA announces

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) has announced that allowances for the month of July have been paid to all national service personnel.

This was contained in a press release issued by the association on Wednesday, September 6.

"The National Executive Committee affectionately extends greetings to inform you that the allowance for the month of July has been paid," the statement read in part.

NASPA National Financial Secretary Evans Appiah encouraged personnel to check their e-zwich cards and visit their banks or agents to confirm receipt of payment.

"Kindly get your e-zwich card and visit your banks or agents to confirm the payment," Appiah stated in the release.

He also noted that some personnel may see their dashboard showing "processing" even though payment has been made.

"Your dashboard can show processing while you have been paid. You ought to visit the bank to confirm the payment," Appiah clarified.