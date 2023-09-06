ModernGhana logo
06.09.2023 Social News

Nkawkaw National Ambulance Service team saves dying man who hasn't eaten for 8 days

By Dumenu Charles Selorm II Contributor
06.09.2023 LISTEN

A team of medics of the National Ambulance Service precisely Nkawkaw Ambulance Station in the Kwahu West Municipality, today at 12:46 pm responded promptly to a distress call from the residents of Kwahu Fodoa and saved the life of a semi-conscious middle-aged man who has been lying in the bush for over a week without food and water.

According to eyewitnesses and residents, on Sunday the 27th of August, 2023, a farmer with his wife had noticed the middle-aged man lying at the sunken part of the overgrown vegetation along the Nkawkaw to Kumasi Highway.

It has been over a week since this family visited their farm and upon reaching there in the afternoon of 5th September 2023, they noticed that the man was still lying in the bush with his body almost lifeless covered with mud and debris due to consistent rainfall.

They immediately called the attention of other residents of the town which compelled the Queen Mother and Assembly Man to rush to the scene. A distress call was made and the Nkawkaw Ambulance team was dispatched to the scene.

Upon reaching the scene, the medics acknowledged that parts of the bushy vegetation had been cut down through joint efforts by the Queen Mother of the area, Nana Frimpomaah, Assembly Man and residents making the scene more visible and accessible to the Ambulance team and sympathiser.

They observed their protocols and provided a professional service to the admiration of the public. In a few minutes, the man had become alert and breathing normally. His clothes were opened by the medics to check for any form of bleeding and was quickly cleaned up. The team took the initiative to get him new clothes at their own cost and what was readily available was a Nike PSG football jersey. They went further to buy him a bottle of malt since the man was famished after starving for over a week and may likely have hypoglycemic.

After checking his vitals once more which were improving significantly, the decision of the disposition of the patient was Holy Family Hospital, Nkawkaw. Upon reaching there in the company of the Police, the Assembly Man of the area and the Queen Mother efforts to have the patient admitted at the hospital were futile due shortage of beds.

The relentless Ambulance team proceeded to Atibie Government Hospital and successfully submitted the patient for further care.

Speaking to the head of the team on duty, SEMT George Sasu Asante, who was beaming with smiles said he and his colleagues EMT James Martey, EMT Opoku Agyapong and the entire team have an everglowing passion for their job and were fulfilled that once more they have been able to save another life.

According to him, that was what they have sworn to do and will not relent as their senior officers SHT Prince Owusu Achena, the Municipal Ambulance Director and his Deputy have been empowering and have provided an enabling environment for the whole team to thrive.

He thanked the regional and national management team of the service for their remarkable contribution.

