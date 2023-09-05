ModernGhana logo
05.09.2023 Social News

Gbi Traditional Council demands independent probe into Gordenu disturbances

05.09.2023 LISTEN

Gbi Traditional Council has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to institute an independent investigation into the recent disturbances in Gordenu, near Hohoe in the Volta Region.

The violence erupted after a misunderstanding between the police and some residents of Gordenu, which led to the torching of a police patrol vehicle.

Speaking at a press conference in Hohoe, the Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VII, said that an independent investigation is needed.

“Having carefully considered the trend of events in the Gbi Traditional Area over the past years, on behalf of the district, we are calling on the President of the Republic of Ghana to immediately and as a matter of urgency set up an independent committee of inquiry to investigate all past and current events of police brutality and killings of innocent citizens in the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, has appealed to the police not to re-enter Gordenu, as this could reignite the disturbances and lead to further violence.

Speaking to Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra last Wednesday, Mr Amewu said: “I tried to bring the IGP together with the chief of the area to calm the situation, but the youth of the community are still very angry. One of them called me to say that the police are remobilising to go back to the community.

“I am just using this medium to appeal, if the police commander there is listening or whoever is listening, to ask them to stop immediately, because that will create more tension and chaos if they dare to re-enter the community. The chief is still in charge, and the kind of training that the IGP has given to the police, I expect that to materialise in their efforts and activities. So I am just pleading that they shouldn’t dare to enter the community.”

-Citi Newsroom

