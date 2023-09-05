ModernGhana logo
Ghana has everything to make the youth thrive — IYF Vice president

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
The Vice President of International Youth Fellowship for West Africa, Dr. Oh Sei Jae said Ghana has all the resources to be one of the world's richest countries.

According to him, Ghana, unlike other countries leading the world, has a lot of natural resources with more opportunities to enable the youth thrive successfully.

He entreated the youth to have a positive change of mindset and make use of all opportunities made available for a positive impact on society.

Dr. Oh Sei Jae disclosed this when speaking as the Guest Speaker at the just-ended 2023 National Youth Conference in Accra organized by the National Youth Authority (NYA) and International Youth Fellowship (IYF).

He indicated that the IYF is leading young people to have a challenging mindset and also the mindset to share their hearts with people.

"Many problems are occurring because of the lack of deep thinking. There are so many youths who are addicted to smartphones and isolated but live a very bad life. IYF is encouraging the youth to love one another and have a positive mindset which will impact their lives," he said.

He cited Southern Arabia as an example. He spoke about how it the country used to be a desert but found oil in the desert and were able to export and grow the country.

"A similar miracle happened in South Korea. South Korea was one of the poorest countries in the world. The country was colonized by Japan for 31 years, with its natural resources exploited. We thought we could not be a better country because we had no resources but we took a decision to change our mindset and started importing resources to develop our country and today we are one of the leading countries in the world," he added.

He was optimistic that the same miracle could happen in Ghana if the youth had a change of mindset.

