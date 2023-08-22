ModernGhana logo
Government to construct water facility project for Goaso - Sanitation Minister

By KayOne || Genesis Radio News Reporter
Hon. Dr. Freda Oheneafrewo Prempeh, the new Sanitation and Water Resource Minister paid an unannounced visit to the water management centers at Acherensua and the Ahafo Regional, capital Goaso.

"After resuming office, I have decided not to sit only in the office and work but to go on the grounds to see some of the problems our water management is facing in various communities. We have been to Kumasi for the same inspection, and my team has gathered a lot of issues. We will be dealing with them in the upcoming days to improve our water management in this country," Hon. Freda Prempeh stated.

The minister noted that government has plans to help upgrade the standard of Acherensua Water Management and build new water management for Goaso.

She noted that the old facility has been in existence since 2002 and has passed its life span of 10 years.

According to the sector minister, the old system only supplies 150 capacity which is not enough to serve the growing population. The new system will have six (6) boreholes, 91 new distribution lines, and a transmission distance of approximately 12.2 kilometers.

"This project is going to cost GHC 49 million. So it’s a project that is at the heart of the government. The government will build an office to supervise the whole project and the betterment of it. It will also give employment to people who have the technical knowledge to make it work in a good way, so the money the government has invested in it won’t go to waste.

"I came in unannounced because I want to see what’s on the grounds very well so my team can work on it as we see it. I don’t want any director to know that I’m coming so that he wouldn't be doing some emergency cleaning to make the place look nice while it is not in good shape. I won’t blame the director at Goaso because he's been using the water system for over a decade, and we’re going to change that for him soon," Hon. Freda Prempeh added.

