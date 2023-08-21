ModernGhana logo
Ghanaian journalist Paa Kwesi Asare wins the BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

Paa Kwesi Asare, head of business news at TV3.
21.08.2023 LISTEN

In a significant milestone for both Ghanaian journalism and the global media landscape, Paa Kwesi Asare, the head of business news at TV3, has clinched the prestigious BBC News Komla Dumor Award. This remarkable achievement not only places him in the spotlight but also marks him as the first Ghanaian journalist to secure this esteemed accolade. Asare's dedication to his craft and his commitment to delivering impactful news stories have not only brought him recognition but have also exemplified the calibre of journalism emerging from the African continent.

The BBC News Komla Dumor Award is a tribute to the late Ghanaian journalist Komla Dumor, who was known for his exceptional reporting and insightful analysis. This award was established to honour Dumor's legacy by recognising and promoting exceptional African journalists who are making significant contributions to the field of journalism. The award not only acknowledges journalistic talent but also serves as a platform for sharing diverse perspectives and stories from Africa with a global audience.

Paa Kwesi Asare's journey in journalism has been marked by his unwavering dedication to presenting impactful business news stories to the public. His role as the head of business news at TV3 has allowed him to cover a wide range of topics, from economic trends to corporate developments. Asare's commitment to accuracy, balanced reporting, and the ability to translate complex economic information into digestible content have set him apart in the industry.

Securing the BBC News Komla Dumor Award is not only a personal achievement for Paa Kwesi Asare but also a breakthrough for Ghanaian journalism. As the first Ghanaian journalist to be honoured with this award, Asare has opened doors for fellow journalists in the country and the African continent at large. His success highlights the potential for African journalists to excel on the global stage and contribute to shaping the international news landscape.

Paa Kwesi Asare's win of the BBC News Komla Dumor Award serves as a reminder of the power of journalism to bridge cultural divides and shed light on stories that might otherwise go untold. Through his reporting, Asare has demonstrated that African journalists can inform, inspire, and engage audiences far beyond their own borders. His achievement emphasises the importance of diverse voices in shaping the narratives that shape our world.

