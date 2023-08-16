ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Two grabbed for allegedly selling protected lands along River Densu

Social News Two grabbed for allegedly selling protected lands along River Densu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Two persons have been arrested by the Ngleshie Amanfro District Police Command for allegedly selling land within the protected zones of the buffers of the Densu River.

The suspects also allegedly engaged in land guard activities that caused the destruction of a commercial farm at Tomefa, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The two suspects are part of some 13 individuals that went to a commercial farm at Tomefa, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro to cause destruction.

Initial police investigations suggest the two suspects sold a piece of land within the buffers of the Densu River, an area considered a protected zone that cannot be used for any other activities other than farming.

One of the people on the farm at the time of the incident told Citi News they had their phones seized by the land guards and deleted videos of the incident.

“We were working and all of a sudden we noticed that some individuals purported to be landguards invaded the land. They asked us to stop working. I approached one of them, and he told me not to try anything funny. He told me he would shoot and kill anyone who attempts to do anything funny. We later left the site because we were afraid. They ceased our phones since we took some videos. They took the phone and deleted the video.”

-citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ablakwa applauds Ayorkor Botchwey for bold fight against corrupt officials at Passport Office
16.08.2023 | Social News
PRINPAG partners Peace Watch Ghana to promote peace, security
16.08.2023 | Social News
28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam
16.08.2023 | Social News
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ablakwa applauds Ayorkor Botchwey for bold fight against corrupt officials at Passport Office Ablakwa applauds Ayorkor Botchwey for bold fight against corrupt officials at Pa...

1 hour ago

28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam 28-year-old lady dies mysteriously at Sefwi Mpomam

1 hour ago

Two grabbed for allegedly selling protected lands along River Densu Two grabbed for allegedly selling protected lands along River Densu

3 hours ago

Descending on passport office to tackle goro boys not sustainable; clear the backlog – Ablakwa to Ayorkor Botchwey Descending on passport office to tackle ‘goro boys’ not sustainable; clear the b...

3 hours ago

Kitchen Scandal: Prime Minister in pains and tears – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otchere-Darko Kitchen Scandal: ‘Prime Minister in pains and tears’ – Ablakwa trolls Gabby Otch...

3 hours ago

Nigerien minister in exile calls for Bazoum's release before negotiations Nigerien minister in exile calls for Bazoum's release before negotiations

3 hours ago

KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any outsider as new Vice Chancellor KsTU TUTAG members vow to fiercely reject appointment of any ‘outsider’ as new V...

4 hours ago

Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners Tension in Jacobu as Police reportedly gun down two miners

4 hours ago

Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse dump site Chiefs angry as Nwabiagya North District Assembly turns main highway into refuse...

5 hours ago

We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns Akufo-Addo We will protest if you send soldiers to Niger to fight— Osofokyira Abosom warns ...

Just in....
body-container-line