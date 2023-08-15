ModernGhana logo
Let’s dialogue to find means of improving quality of Free SHS – GNAT tells gov’t

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on government to review the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.

The Free SHS is a policy of the government introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and started in 2017.

It seeks to promote education by making secondary school education in public schools free.

Despite the massive relief and benefit it has brought to citizens, it has also been faced with a lot of challenges in the last few years.

According to GNAT, this calls for a review to come up with solutions to improve the policy.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah Tanko raised concern over the funding of the programme, insisting that it is an area that needs attention.

“What we are saying is that let us have that particular discussion, let us know how we fund it.

“The way of funding it could include donation from old boys, PTA, we can have returns on investments, we can have special levy, let’s see whatever we could do,” Thomas Musah said.

The GNAT General Secretary continued, “So, that particular dialogue will tell us how we intend to finance the Free SHS, and that will help everybody so that we can be able to improve the quality of teaching and learning.”

Although Ghana faces an economic crisis, government continues with the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy and has promised the Ghanaian people that it will not be affected in any way.

Meanwhile, the calls for a review of the policy are supported by the Minority in Parliament.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
