Your attempt to malign Ato Forson’s credibility won't work— Joyce Bawah replies Ahiagbah

Former President John Dramani Mahama's Special Aide Joyce Mogtari Bawah has criticized Director of Communications of the NPP Richard Ahiagbah's efforts to malign Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's integrity.

According to the Special Aide to former President Mahama, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is only interested in destroying the credibility of the Minority Leader of Parliament.

She advised the NPP Communications Director to set his priorities right in a tweet.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has rejected claims by the Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he was part of Bank of Ghana’s board when it commenced processes for the construction of its new head office building.

According to him, the claims are completely false and should be dismissed by all well-meaning Ghanaians.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 12, the Dr. Ato Forson said the BoG under the erstwhile Mahama administration never awarded any contract for the construction of a new head office.

He thus challenged Mr Ahiagbah to provide evidence.