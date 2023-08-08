ModernGhana logo
‘Physically challenged MPs needed, a benchmark accepted globally’ — Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has affirmed the commitment of Ghana's parliament to promoting disability rights and inclusivity in the legislative body.

During a recent courtesy call on him by selected members of the disability movement and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), Mr Bagbin emphasized the importance of having physically challenged individuals as Members of Parliament (MPs).

He stated that the move is a global benchmark for assessing parliaments around the world.

“We need to have a number of physically challenged persons as Members of Parliament; it is one of the benchmarks for assessing parliaments in the world,” Mr Bagbin asserted.

He further conveyed that efforts were underway to ensure the inclusion of disabled MPs in parliament.

He highlighted the establishment of a disability caucus within the parliament by the end of the year as part of efforts.

Bagbin said, “We are working on all these things to make our parliament inclusive; we will do our best to inaugurate the disability caucus by the end of the year.”

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has been actively advocating for the creation of a formalized disability caucus in parliament.

This caucus would serve as a platform to advance disability-related advocacy, monitor legislative discussions on disability matters, and contribute effectively to disability-related debates on the floor.

Ms Rita Kyeremaa Kusi, the Executive Director of the GFD, led the delegation and emphasized the need for comprehensive discussions on disability issues in parliament.

She called on the Speaker of Parliament to support the process of re-enacting the disability law to ensure the protection of rights for persons with disabilities in Ghana.

Ms. Kusi noted that Ghana is yet to ratify the African Disability Protocol (ADP), a protocol that addresses African practices and concerns related to disability issues.

Interim leaders of the disability caucus of parliament were present at the meeting to express their support.

Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Member of Parliament for Oforikrom Constituency, Mr. Clement Apaak, Member of Parliament for Builsa South, and Ms. Darkoa Newman, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei South, all voiced their unwavering commitment to the disability movement in Ghana.

They also echoed the call for the formal establishment and inauguration of the disability caucus in parliament to enhance their contribution to disability-related initiatives.

Gideon Afful Amoako
