Failure of Cynthia Morrison to utilize MP’s Common Fund of Ghc569,023.63 insensitive, disrespectful

The Auditor General has published its 2022 annual report on the management and utilization of the District Assembly Common Fund [DACF] for the year ended 31st December, 2022.

It’s suffice to add that, the report has been prepared under section 14 of the Audit Service Act, 2000 (Act 584) to parliament in accordance with section 20 of the Act.

Regrettably but not surprisingly, the unconcerned and nonchalant MP for Agona West, Cynthia Mamle Morrison has yet again [recall that the same AG report of 2018 also queried her for non-utilization of funds https://www.graphic.com.gh/news/politics/agona-west-ndc-accuses-mp-for-not-utilising-common-fund-allegations-untrue-mrs-morrison ] been fingered by the AG’s report, out of the 275 MPs, for non-utilization of a whooping amount totaling Ghc 569,023.63

Breakdown of the unutilized funds in GHc from the 3rd Quarter of 2021 to the 3rd Quarter of 2022 is as follows; 01/01/22: 158,239.28, 12/04/22: 95,182.62, 14/06/22: 83,579.31, 01/11/22: 78,182.23, 02/11/22: 106,945.82, 23/12/22: 96,887.17.

It’s worthy of note that, under the year under review, payment of Ghc 49,992.80 was made to Ultimate Vision Company on 22/12/22.

Sadly, despite the myriad of issues and challenges confronting the people of Agona West, from education, road infrastructure, sanitation, health and other much needed social interventions, our indifferent MP has left the funds untouched, thereby being affected by the hyper inflation of 42% and time value of money.

As the report states, this unfortunate situation has denied the people of Agona West Constituency the benefits of the needed infrastructure and other social interventions to improve their living conditions.

The AG recommends management of the Assembly to liaise with the MP to ensure the allocated funds are utilized.

We further recommend the Chiefs, civil society, media and electorates exert pressure on the indifferent MP to the needful.

Finally, Parliament must consider giving authority to the District Assemblies to utilize such funds.

ABDUL-WAHAB AFRICA ZION

Communication Officer.

Agona West NDC.

Issued in Agona Swedru on 3rd August, 2023.