Chiefs in Ashanti Region no longer care about development; only interested in selling lands – Odike

Ghanaian businessman and politician, Akwasi Addai Odike has expressed worry over the lack of development in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Speaking to Kofi TV in an interview, he argued that leaders and Chiefs in the region no longer care about the development of the region and the success of the youth.

He alleged that what Chiefs care about now is selling lands to make themselves rich.

“The Chiefs in Ashanti Region now are not helping. Now when someone becomes a chief his thinking is to sell lands to make money. They don’t care about the development of Kumasi. They have become selfish rulers who do not understand leadership,” Akwasi Addai Odike said.

The former Independent Presidential Candidate continued, “They [the Chiefs] are not ready to help the youth in the region to make it in life to realise their dreams. The leaders now only look out for themselves.”

The Ghanaian businessman recently relocated to Accra following an impasse with Chiefs over comments relating to illegal mining [galamsey].

Odike says leaders and Chiefs in the Ashanti Region don’t want to see development because of their selfish interests.

He explains that a hostile environment has now been created that is driving businesses away from the Ashanti Region.

“I think it’s time we use the culture to attract foreign direct investment. If we have visionary leaders who can engage government to create durbars for the diasporians to come here I think they can explore and in the process find business opportunities to invest in.

“All the people I came to meet in business in Kumasi have all run away,” Odike lamented.

Listen to Odike in the interview below:

