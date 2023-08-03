Bagbin inaugurates Ghana Chapter of International Catholic Legislators Network 

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called for moral and ethical leadership in a world where secularism often overshadows spiritual truths.

He also urged Ghanaians to uphold faith, ethics, and governance with a resolute commitment.

Mr Bagbin made the call at the inauguration of the Ghana Chapter of the International Catholic Legislators Network (ICLN) on Wednesday in Parliament.

The Ghana Chapter of the ICLN according to Mr Bagbin would not be merely a forum for discussion but a platform for action.

He said: “The Ghana Chapter will actively support and empower its members to be true to their faith while serving their constituents.

“We are not merely starting a new chapter, but affirming our shared commitment to the principles that guide us in faith, ethics, and governance,” he said.

The Network has Mr Joseph Osei Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Bekwai as the Chair of the Steering Committee and Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker and an Independent MP for Fomena as the Vice Chair.

It also has Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Techiman North as the Secretary; Mr Bright Bakye Yelviel Baligi, NDC MP for Lambussie as the Assistant Secretary; Mr Vincent Oppong Asamoah, NDC MP for Dormaa West as Organiser and Madam Patricia Appiagye, NPP MP for Asokwa as the Treasurer.

Representing the Northern Sector of the Network is Mr Anthony Mwinkaara, NDC MP for Nadowli/Kaleo; while Mr Vincent Ekow Asafua, NPP MP for Old Tafo represents the Southern sector with Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, NDC MP for Ketu South being the representative for the Southern Sector.

Speaking about the importance of justice in society, Mr Bagbin referred to the wisdom of Saint Augustine, stating, “When justice is taken away, what remains are but great robberies?”

He stressed that justice played an essential role in society and was a guiding principle that needed to be woven into the fabric of governance.

He highlighted the values and principles upon which Ghanaian society stood, such as the right to life, human dignity, protection of the vulnerable, preservation of marriage and family, and the promotion of religious freedom.

He urged the legislators to reflect on their mission and the path they are called to tread, saying, “It requires courage, wisdom, and an unyielding commitment to our faith and values.”

He also emphasised that the MPs were not just leaders in name but indeed, stating, “Our responsibility is not to dictate but to lead. Our mission is not to impose our beliefs on others but to live them ourselves and inspire others to do the same.”

Mr Bagbin acknowledged the challenges in balancing faith and governance in a changing society where the lines between right and wrong are blurred.

He charged the Steering Committee of the Ghana Chapter of the ICLN to be seen as a symbol of unity and moral integrity, supporting members in public service to fulfil their duties with love and compassion.

He urged everyone present to be instruments of mercy, beacons of justice, and embodiments of love.

In his address, Mr Osei Owusu, the Chairperson of the Network, pledged the Committee would strive to be guided by the values and principles of the Catholic Church.

He thanked Mr Bagbin for his continuous efforts that had birthed the Network.

Most Reverend Mathew Gyamfi, the President of the Catholic Bishop Conference lauded the Speaker and MPs for the passage of the Criminal Offences (Amendment), Bill, 2022 which seeks to abolish the Death Penalty and their efforts to have the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 passed.

That he explained depicted the basis of Christianity.

GNA