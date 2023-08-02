Prioritise reinstatement of three sacked union members for the sake of national peace – GMWU to Council of State

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union (GMWU) of TUC, has admonished the Council of State to fasten the process to resolve the impasse with Sunon Asogli Power Ghana Limited.

The Union backed by Organised Labour was scheduled to embark on a nationwide industrial strike action last month but suspended the industrial action following the intervention of the Council of State.

For several months, GMWU has been calling for the reinstatement of the three local union leaders whose employment was terminated for deciding to join a trade union and volunteering to lead fellow workers at the enterprise level.

GMWU and Organised Labour has time and again argued that the termination of employment of the three workers at Sunon Asogli Power Ghana is unfair and injustice, and violates their fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Ghana, Labour Laws and ILO Convention 87 (Right to Freedom of Association) and 98 (Right to Organize and Collective Bargaining).

Delivering an address at the National Executive Council Meeting of GMWU on Tuesday, August 1, General Secretary Abdul-Moomin Gbana called on the Council of State to prioritise its assurance to resolve the matter and ensure that the three sacked union members are reinstated as a matter of urgency.

“..in the interest of national peace and harmony, and in the spirit of the constructive conversations that took place between us, we would like to use this medium to remind the Council of State and Government about the commitments made to peacefully resolve the matter and therefore urge them to prioritize its resolution,” Abdul-Moomin Gbana said.

Abdul-Moomin Gbana

He further indicated that the expectation of the Union is that Organised Labour will deal with the matter with speed as the livelihoods of the victims of the unlawful termination and their families are at stake.

In his address, Abdul-Moomin Gbana assured union members that leadership remains committed to protecting the socioeconomic interest of members at all times.

To this end, he said GMWU with support from Organised Labour will keep fighting for the sacked local union leaders at Sunon Asogli until they are reinstated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Ghana Minesworkers' Union, Kwarku Mensah Gyakari stressed that the fight to have the sacked staff reinstated will not stop.

He said as union leaders, it is important to look at things critically and deal with issues since no one can tell what will happen to the jobs of anyone in the years to come.

Kwarku Mensah Gyakari

He urged concerned union members to remain calm as the suspended nationwide strike action can be rekindled anytime if the expected resolution is not passed.

“Our strike is suspended if they don’t come back to reinstate our sacked members we will come back and strike,” Kwarku Mensah Gyakari indicated.

Representing Organised Labour at the GMWU Executive Council Meeting, Mr. Joshua Ansah who is Deputy Secretary-General of Organised Labour assured the union that it will always have the backing of Organised Labour.

He said in these challenging times, members of Organised Labour must rise and demand their rights and the rights of the three sacked staff at Sunon Asogli Power.

“It’s time for us to demand our rights because without Labour no wheel will turn in this country.

“We have sat down for far too long. We have to plan and plan very well. We want to assure you that our demand remains that the three sacked staff must be reinstated,” Mr. Ansah said.

Meanwhile, the National Labour Commission is meeting with Organised Labour and Sunon Asogli Power officials today to attempt to resolve the impasse.

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union is hoping that at the end of today’s meeting, the three sacked staff will be reinstated.