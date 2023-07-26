ModernGhana logo
Adisadel College saga: Be merciful with the students — MP ‘begs’

Member of Parliament for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi has appealed to the Ghana Education Service and the authorities of Adisadel College to show mercy to the recalcitrant students involved in the assault incident.

The incident which occurred in an Adisadel College dormitory has sparked public outrage.

The video showed one student inflicting severe bodily harm on another. The final year student smashed the face of the first year student against a metal bed leading to huge swelling on his chin and breeding while other students cheer on.

The students have been suspended including the culprit by the school authorities.

The Ghana Education Service has also reacted to the incident with a press release, acknowledging the seriousness of the matter stating, "We commend the school authorities for promptly suspending the alleged perpetrator pending further investigation."

However, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, who also chairs the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs committee, is pleading with the school authorities not to dismiss or prosecute the students involved.

He expressed concern that any harsh punishment might jeopardize the student's future and advocated for a more lenient approach.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the student's actions, the MP appealed for a punishment that would reform him and prevent a recurrence of such behavior.

He urges the school to handle the situation in a manner that ensures the student learns from his mistake and does not repeat such violent behavior in the future.

"I believe Adisadel College will make a good decision," he said.

He described the incident as "unfortunate," and advised parents and education authorities across the country to closely monitor their children and train them to resolve issues without resorting to violence.

While speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show monitored by ModernGhana News, he said, "This is an opportunity where headmasters, housemasters, senior housemasters, house mistresses must wake up and watch our school children closely,"

Gideon Afful Amoako
