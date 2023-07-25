The assault incident at Adisadel College has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for appropriate measures to address the issue and prevent such acts in the future.

Reacting to the incident, Peace FM’s Broadcaster, Kwami Sefa Kayi and host of "Kokrokoo morning" show has proposed a deterrent sanction for the culprit in the assault.

The viral video showed two students engaged in a fierce fight, with one inflicting serious injuries on the other.

The disturbing footage has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students in boarding schools.

Kwami Sefa Kayi condemned the barbaric act and called for strict disciplinary action against the student responsible for the assault.

He suggested that the culprit should be taken to the Military Police guardroom for a period of about ten days as a form of corporal punishment.

According to him, such a disciplinary measure would serve as a life-changing experience for the student.

"If you go there for one day, two days, you will be a changed man.

“Whatever evil spirit that entered you to misbehave, the spirit itself shall desert you," Sefa Kayi emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Adisadel College administration and the Ghana Education Service are currently investigating the incident and taking appropriate measures to address the situation.