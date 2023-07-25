ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I unable to commit time and resources to continue — Senyo Hosi resigns as convener of Individual Bondholders Forum

Headlines Senyo Hosi, former lead convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Senyo Hosi, former lead convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum

Senyo Hosi has announced his resignation as lead convener of the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF) effective July 31.

In a letter dated July 22, Mr Hosi cited the significant time and resources required to continuously serve effectively as the reason for stepping down.

"I have found joy in realising the impact that our collective success has brought to homes and lives that hitherto were in distress and state of hopelessness following the forceful introduction of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme (DDEP)," Hosi wrote in a part of his resignation letter.

"While I am proud of our collective efforts, I am unable to continue to commit the time and resources required to effectively serve,” he added.

The finance policy analyst and entrepreneur became convener of the IBF in January 2023 when the group was formed to advocate for individual bondholders affected by government’s domestic debt restructuring program.

Under his leadership, the forum secured improved terms for members participating in the debt exchange program and full redemption payments for those opting out.

"Our collective work improved the economic terms for our membership who wished to subscribe to the DDEP by reducing their economic loss from 50% to levels ranging from 19% to 33% in the revised offers. We have also secured billions of payments to those who opted not to participate and protect 100% of their investments at par yields," Mr Hosi recounted.

The IBF convener role required significant personal sacrifice over the past seven months, according to Mr Hosi.

"My service has come at great cost to my person, my relationships, business, and family but I have no regrets," he noted.

He expressed gratitude to IBF members, the media, government officials and the general public for their support during his tenure.

725202350257-ptkwn0y442-bfb0eaa4-8ac4-47d8-b299-21ab399bd374.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Don't condemn her — Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso commends Cecilia Abena Dapaah for reporting stolen cash to Police Don't condemn her — Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso commends Cecilia Abena Dapaah for ...

1 hour ago

It's outrageous for Adisadel College to punish victim of the violent attack — Kwakye Ofosu It's outrageous for Adisadel College to punish victim of the violent attack — Kw...

2 hours ago

Hon. Freda Prempeh Freda Prempeh appointed new Sanitation Minister

2 hours ago

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong left and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia My ‘strategist’ comment not for Bawumia, but an ‘ungrateful’ MP – Kennedy Agyapo...

2 hours ago

Senyo Hosi, former lead convener of the Individual Bondholders Forum I unable to commit time and resources to continue — Senyo Hosi resigns as conven...

2 hours ago

NDC shamelessly went to Asomdwoe Park after accusing me of taking away Prof Mills body – Koku Anyidoho NDC shamelessly went to Asomdwoe Park after accusing me of taking away Prof Mill...

3 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah is Akufo-Addo's baby serpent of corruption—Malik Basintale ‘Cecilia Abena Dapaah is Akufo-Addo's baby serpent of corruption’—Malik Basintal...

4 hours ago

Bullying at Adisadel College: We will tighten the code of conduct – GES Bullying at Adisadel College: We will tighten the code of conduct – GES

4 hours ago

Assin central MP, Kennedy Agyapong 2024 election: I will stay away from NPP campaign, move to America if I lose fla...

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Annoh-Dompreh, others trying to destroy me but Im focused – Ken Agyapong NPP flagbearer race: Annoh-Dompreh, others trying to destroy me but I’m focused ...

Just in....
body-container-line